Feb 7 U.S. Labor Department estimates of U.S.
productivity/costs, seasonally adjusted annual percent changes
from prior quarters (2005=100):
Productivity Unit Labor Costs
Q4-P Q3 Q3-PR Q4-P Q3 Q3-PR
NonFarm -2.0 3.2 2.9 4.5 -2.3 -1.9
Manufacturing 0.5 -0.9 -0.7 0.4 3.2 3.2
Durable Goods 1.6 -1.5 -1.6 -0.7 3.8 3.7
NonDurables -0.5 -0.5 0.2 1.7 3.0 3.0
Total Business -1.9 2.9 2.5 4.6 -1.9 -1.5
Nonfin. Corps N/A -4.7 -4.0-P N/A 6.5 5.9-P
P-Preliminary, PR-Previous reported, R-Revised. N/A-Not Available.
Hourly Compensation
Q4-P Q3 Q3-PR
NonFarm 2.4 0.8 0.9
Manufacturing 1.0 2.3 2.4
Durable Goods 0.9 2.2 2.0
NonDurables 1.2 2.5 3.3
Total Business 2.7 0.9 1.0
Nonfin. Corps N/A 1.5 1.7-P
P-Preliminary, PR-Previous reported, R-Revised. N/A-Not
Available.
CHANGE IN NON-FARM PRODUCTIVITY FROM SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO:
Q4'12/11
Productivity 0.6
Output 2.4
Hours 1.8
Hourly Compensation 2.6
Real Hourly Compensation 0.7
Unit Labor Costs 1.9
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Q4 non-farm productivity -1.3 pct
U.S. Q4 non-farm unit labor costs +3.0 pct