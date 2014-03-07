March 7 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted
jobs data.
In 1,000s, Change Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 175 129 113 84 75
Jobless Rate (Pct) 6.7 6.6 6.6 6.7 6.7
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.2 34.3 34.4 34.3 34.4
Manufacturing Hours 40.7 40.7 40.7 40.9 40.9
Overtime Hours 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.5 3.5
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.31 24.22 24.21 24.17 24.16
Pct change 0.4 0.2
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.3 33.5 33.5 33.5 33.5
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.50 20.41 20.39 20.35 20.33
Pct change 0.4 0.3
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)
Total Private 162 145 142 86 89
Goods-Producing 22 61 76 -13 -13
Construction 15 50 48 -20 -22
Manufacturing 6 6 21 7 8
Service-Providing 140 84 66 99 102
Wholesale Trade 14.8 20.5 13.9 11.0 10.2
Retail -4.1 -22.6 -12.9 52.0 62.7
Transp/warehousing -3.6 17.2 9.9 4.5 10.6
Information -16 -8 0 -15 -10
Financial activities 9 -2 -2 2 3
Professional/business 79 42 36 16 4
Temporary help svs 24.4 2.1 8.1 32.2 30.1
Leisure/hospitality 25 22 24 18 20
Government 13 -16 -29 -2 -14
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
Feb Jan Dec
Total Private (pct change) -0.2 0.1
Manufacturing (pct change) UNCH -0.5
Total Private (index) 99.0 99.2 99.1
Manufacturing (index) 88.3 88.3 88.7
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or
nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry.
HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj.
(Monthly change in 1,000s):
Feb Jan Dec
Workforce 264 499 -347
Employed 42 616 143
Unemployed 223 -117 -490
Feb Jan Dec
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 12.6 12.7 13.1
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 3,849 3,646 3,878
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Feb:
Nonfarm payrolls +149,000
Private payrolls: +154,000
Factory payrolls: +5,000
Jobless rate: 6.6 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.4 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all
personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed
part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor
force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers
and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.