March 7 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
Jan Dec Jan13
Balance -39.10 -38.98 -42.14
Exports 192.48 191.29 186.79
Imports 231.57 230.27 228.93
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
Jan Dec Jan14/13
Exports 0.6 -1.7 3.0
Imports 0.6 0.2 1.2
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE Jan Dec Jan13
Goods -59.34 -58.69 -61.22
Services 20.25 19.71 19.08
EXPORTS Jan Dec Jan13
Goods 133.76 132.74 130.81
Services 58.71 58.55 55.98
IMPORTS Jan Dec Jan13
Goods 193.11 191.43 192.02
Services 38.46 38.84 36.91
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: Jan Dec Jan13
Balance -59.34 -58.69 -61.22
Petroleum -19.29 -15.52 -24.32
Nonpetrol -39.21 -41.89 -35.94
Net Adjusts. -0.84 -1.28 -0.96
Exports 133.76 132.74 130.81
Imports 193.11 191.43 192.02
Petroleum 31.73 29.10 34.01
Nonpetrol 159.09 160.03 155.88
Net Adjusts. 2.29 2.29 2.13
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Jan Dec Jan13
Capital Goods 44,634 44,233 44,291
Autos/Parts 12,094 12,302 12,054
Civ.Aircraft 4,337 4,261 4,207
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Jan Dec Jan13
Capital Goods 47,927 47,610 45,993
Autos/Parts 24,902 26,317 23,613
Civ.Aircraft 1,130 1,974 703
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS Jan Dec Jan-Jan13
Agricultural 14,205 14,371 13,024
Manufacturing 92,888 96,147 91,770
Advanced Tech. 25,311 28,209 24,017
IMPORTS Jan Dec Jan-Jan13
Agricultural 8,885 8,443 8,885
Manufacturing 147,174 147,706 146,746
Advanced Tech. 30,004 34,212 31,153
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
January
Canada -3.2
Mexico 6.6
EU 3.1
China -20.8
Japan 5.1
South/Central
America -0.9
Brazil -4.7
OPEC -19.8
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
Canada 0.1
Mexico -1.0
EU -5.8
China 1.7
Japan -3.5
South/Central
America 2.6
Brazil 4.5
OPEC 13.2
TRADE BALANCE Jan Dec Jan13
Canada -4,139 -3,389 -4,821
Mexico -2,756 -4,169 -3,600
EU -8,807 -11,320 -8,646
China -27,840 -24,474 -27,787
Japan -5,324 -5,986 -6,092
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 2,155 3,104 62
South Korea -1,883 -789 -2,079
Taiwan -1,456 -644 -1,254
South/Central
America 2,752 3,206 1,083
Brazil 1,249 1,517 906
OPEC -7,000 -4,026 -6,399
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
Jan Dec Jan13
311.6 285.1 326.8
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
Jan Dec Jan13
29.07 26.70 31.69
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
Jan Dec Jan13
90.21 91.34 94.08
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$39.0 bln U.S. Jan trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals
on a Balance of Payments basis.
