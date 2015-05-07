May 7 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
05/02/15 265,000 279,500 N/A
N/A
04/25/15 262,000 283,750 2,228,000
1.7
04/18/15 296,000 285,000 2,256,000-R
1.7
04/11/15 295,000 283,000 2,327,000
1.7
04/04/15 282,000 282,500 2,275,000
1.7
03/28/15 267,000 285,250 2,308,000
1.7
03/21/15 288,000 300,250 2,327,000
1.7
03/14/15 293,000 305,250 2,413,000
1.8
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: April 18 from 2,253,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 280,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.280 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 235,704 MAY 2
WEEK FROM 250,780 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,199,211 APRIL 25 WEEK
FROM 2,281,064 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available