Nov 7 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 214 256 248 203 180

Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.8 5.9 5.9 6.1 6.1

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.5 34.6 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 40.8 40.8 40.9 40.9 40.9

Overtime Hours 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.4

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.57 24.54 24.53 24.54 24.54

Pct change 0.1 0.0

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.8 33.7 33.7 33.8 33.8

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.70 20.66 20.67 20.67 20.67

Pct change 0.2 0.0

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev)

Total Private 209 244 236 200 175

Goods-Producing 28 36 29 22 14

Construction 12 19 16 17 16

Manufacturing 15 9 4 3 -4

Service-Providing 181 208 207 178 161

Wholesale Trade 8.5 5.1 1.8 5.7 2.5

Retail 27.1 34.0 35.3 -3.9 -4.7

Transp/warehousing 13.3 5.2 1.9 11.4 8.5

Information -4 13 12 14 5

Financial activities 3 12 12 12 12

Professional/business 37 55 81 49 63

Temporary help svs 15.1 17.8 19.7 20.6 24.6

Leisure/hospitality 52 48 33 26 20

Government 5 12 12 3 5

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Oct Sept Aug

Total Private (pct change) 0.5 0.2

Manufacturing (pct change) 0.1 -0.2

Total Private (index) 101.9 101.4 101.2

Manufacturing (index) 89.4 89.3 89.5

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Oct Sept Aug Workforce 416 -97 -64 Employed 683 232 16 Unemployed -267 -329 -80

Oct Sept Aug

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 11.5 11.8 12.0

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,916 2,954 2,963

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Oct.:

Nonfarm payrolls +231,000

Private payrolls: +222,000

Factory payrolls: +10,000

Jobless rate: 5.9 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.6 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.