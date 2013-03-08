March 8 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 236 119 157 219 196

Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.7 7.9 7.9 7.8 7.8

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.4 34.4 34.5 34.4

Manufacturing Hours 40.9 40.7 40.6 40.8 40.7

Overtime Hours 3.4 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.3

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.82 23.78 23.78 23.75 23.74

Pct change 0.2 0.1

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.8 33.6 33.6 33.7 33.7

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.04 19.99 19.97 19.93 19.92

Pct change 0.3 0.3

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)

Total Private 246 140 166 224 202

Goods-Producing 67 41 36 58 44

Construction 48 25 28 38 30

Manufacturing 14 12 4 13 8

Service-Providing 179 99 130 166 158

Wholesale Trade 5.9 15.5 14.8 6.5 6.3

Retail 23.7 29.0 32.6 6.2 11.2

Transp/warehousing -1.3 -20.4 -14.2 34.8 42.5

Information 20 1 9 -9 -3

Financial activities 7 6 6 9 9

Professional/business 73 16 25 35 2

Temporary help svs 16.0 -3.0 -8.1 12.3 9.1

Leisure/hospitality 24 30 23 40 33

Government -10 -21 -9 -5 -6

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Feb Jan Dec

Total Private (pct change) 0.5 -0.2

Manufacturing (pct change) 0.6 -0.1

Total Private (index) 97.8 97.3 97.5

Manufacturing (index) 88.1 87.6 87.7

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Feb Jan Dec Workforce -130 143 192 Employed 170 17 28 Unemployed -300 126 164

Feb Jan Dec

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 14.3 14.4 14.4

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,797 4,708 4,766

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Feb:

Nonfarm payrolls +160,000

Private payrolls: +167,000

Factory payrolls: +8,000

Jobless rate: 7.9 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.4 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.