May 8 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 223 85 126 266 264

Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.4 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.6 34.6

Manufacturing Hours 40.8 40.9 40.9 41.0 41.0

Overtime Hours 3.2 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.4

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.87 24.84 24.86 24.78 24.79

Pct change 0.1 0.2

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.8 33.8

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.90 20.88 20.86 20.82 20.82

Pct change 0.1 0.3

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

April March (Prev) Feb (Prev)

Total Private 213 94 129 261 264

Goods-Producing 31 -21 -13 20 20

Construction 45 -9 -1 31 29

Manufacturing 1 0 -1 3 2

Service-Providing 182 115 142 241 244

Wholesale Trade -4.5 9.9 5.8 10.4 9.6

Retail 12.1 24.5 25.9 23.1 32.3

Transp/warehousing 15.2 8.1 9.5 9.4 9.7

Information 3 0 2 7 7

Financial activities 9 7 8 9 7

Professional/business 62 35 40 49 42

Temporary help svs 16.1 13.2 11.4 -4.4 -7.5

Leisure/hospitality 17 -6 13 61 70

Government 10 -9 -3 5 0

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

April March Feb

Total Private (pct change) 0.2 -0.3

Manufacturing (pct change) -0.3 -0.2

Total Private (index) 103.0 102.8 103.1

Manufacturing (index) 90.4 90.7 90.9

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

April March Feb Workforce 166 -96 -178 Employed 192 34 96 Unemployed -26 -130 -274

April March Feb

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 10.8 10.9 11.0

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,525 2,563 2,709

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for April:

Nonfarm payrolls +224,000

Private payrolls: +220,000

Factory payrolls: +5,000

Jobless rate: 5.4 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.