Aug 8 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

08/03/13 333,000 335,500 N/A N/A

07/27/13 328,000-R 341,750-R 3,018,000 2.3

07/20/13 345,000 345,750 2,951,000 2.3

07/13/13 336,000 346,500 3,003,000 2.3

07/06/13 358,000 351,250 3,123,000 2.4

06/29/13 344,000 345,750 3,027,000 2.3

06/22/13 348,000 346,250 2,953,000 2.3

06/15/13 355,000 348,500 2,987,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: July 27 from 326,000

Four-Week Average: July 27 from 341,250

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said no states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 27, the latest period for which data are available.

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 12 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 27, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California -21,479

Michigan -8,647

Missouri -3,208

Georgia -2,951

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 336,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.950 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 286,738 AUG 3 WEEK FROM 281,453 PRIOR WEEK