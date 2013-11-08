Nov 8 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

Sep Aug Jul Jun Personal Income 0.5 0.5 0.2 0.3 Wages/Salaries 0.4 0.5 -0.3 0.4 Disposable Income 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.3 Personal Consumption 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.6 Durables -1.3 1.4 unch 1.0 Nondurables 0.6 -0.1 0.8 1.1 Services 0.3 0.3 -0.1 0.3 Saving Rate, pct 4.9 4.7 4.6 4.4

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Sep Aug Jul Jun Personal Consumption 0.1 0.2 unch 0.2 Durables -1.2 1.7 0.3 1.0 Nondurables 0.6 -0.3 0.5 unch Services 0.2 0.1 -0.2 0.1 Disposable Income 0.4 0.4 0.2 -0.1

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Sep Aug Jul Jun PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.4

0.0866 0.1221 0.0896 0.3793 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2

0.0594 0.1378 0.0765 0.1987 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.4 Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars

Sep Aug Jul Jun PCE Price Index 0.9 1.1 1.3 1.3 Core PCE Price Index 1.2 1.2 1.1 1.2 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.8 1.1 1.4 1.2 Mkt-based Core Index 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.1

Current Dollars, in billions

Sep Aug Jul Jun Personal Income 14,265 14,197 14,132 14,110 Wages/Salaries 7,166 7,139 7,102 7,121 Disposable Income 12,604 12,539 12,472 12,434

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

Sep Aug Jul Jun Manufacturing 755 753 748 752 Service Industries 4,769 4,755 4,728 4,736 Government 1,197 1,188 1,186 1,193 Proprietors' Income 1,380 1,355 1,339 1,326 Farm 148 128 119 109 Nonfarm 1,233 1,227 1,221 1,217 Personal Consumption 11,555 11,530 11,491 11,476 Durables 1,269 1,285 1,267 1,267 Nondurables 2,646 2,632 2,633 2,613 Services 7,640 7,613 7,590 7,596

Chained 2009 dollars, in billions

Sep Aug Jul Jun Personal Consumption 10,749 10,736 10,712 10,708 Durables 1,345 1,362 1,339 1,334 Nondurables 2,354 2,341 2,347 2,336 Services 7,066 7,052 7,042 7,053 Disposable Income 11,725 11,675 11,627 11,601

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Sept personal income +0.3 pct

U.S. Sept personal spending +0.2 pct

U.S. Sept core pce price index +0.1 pct

NOTE:

The September report, originally scheduled for release on Oct. 31, was delayed due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.

The base year was changed to 2009 beginning with the June report released on Aug. 2.