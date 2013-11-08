Nov 8 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 204 163 148 238 193

Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.3 7.2 7.2 7.3 7.3

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.4 34.4 34.5 34.5 34.5

Manufacturing Hours 40.9 40.9 40.8 40.9 40.8

Overtime Hours 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.4

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.10 24.08 24.09 24.05 24.06

Pct change 0.1 0.1

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.6 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.26 20.24 20.24 20.20 20.20

Pct change 0.1 0.2

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev)

Total Private 212 150 126 207 161

Goods-Producing 35 27 26 20 18

Construction 11 18 20 1 2

Manufacturing 19 4 2 15 13

Service-Providing 177 123 100 187 143

Wholesale Trade -5.4 14.3 16.1 6.4 9.1

Retail 44.4 22.3 20.8 38.3 31.9

Transp/warehousing 0.0 29.5 23.4 12.3 6.3

Information 5 4 4 -21 -17

Financial activities 7 -1 -2 -1 -3

Professional/business 44 32 32 42 30

Temporary help svs 3.3 11.4 20.2 15.1 21.2

Leisure/hospitality 53 13 -13 49 21

Government -8 13 22 31 32

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Oct Sept Aug

Total Private (pct change) 0.2 -0.2

Manufacturing (pct change) 0.1 0.1

Total Private (index) 98.8 98.6 98.8

Manufacturing (index) 88.2 88.1 88.0

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Oct Sept Aug Workforce -720 73 -312 Employed -735 133 -115 Unemployed 17 -61 -198

Oct Sept Aug

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 13.8 13.6 13.7

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,063 4,146 4,290

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Oct.:

Nonfarm payrolls +125,000

Private payrolls: +125,000

Factory payrolls: +4,000

Jobless rate: 7.3 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The October report, initially scheduled for release on Nov. 1, was delayed due to a shutdown of the federal government.

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.