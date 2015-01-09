Jan 9 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs
data.
In 1,000s, Change Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 252 353 321 261 243
Jobless Rate (Pct) 5.6 5.8 5.8 5.7 5.8
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.6 34.6 34.6 34.5 34.5
Manufacturing Hours 41.0 41.1 41.1 40.9 40.9
Overtime Hours 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.4
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.57 24.62 24.66 24.56 24.57
Pct change -0.2 0.2
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.9 33.8 33.8 33.8 33.8
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.68 20.74 20.74 20.70 20.70
Pct change -0.3 0.2
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
Total Private 240 345 314 255 236
Goods-Producing 67 51 48 42 28
Construction 48 20 20 16 7
Manufacturing 17 29 28 24 20
Service-Providing 173 294 266 213 208
Wholesale Trade 10.0 5.3 2.5 8.2 6.1
Retail 7.7 55.7 50.2 32.6 34.2
Transp/warehousing 3.1 16.9 16.7 13.3 15.3
Information 2 1 4 -6 -5
Financial activities 10 21 20 4 6
Professional/business 52 87 86 51 52
Temporary help svs 14.7 23.9 22.7 18.8 19.5
Leisure/hospitality 36 53 32 60 55
Government 12 8 7 6 7
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
Dec Nov Oct
Total Private (pct change) 0.2 0.6
Manufacturing (pct change) -0.1 0.8
Total Private (index) 102.4 102.2 101.6
Manufacturing (index) 90.3 90.4 89.7
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or
nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry.
HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj.
(Monthly change in 1,000s):
Dec Nov Oct
Workforce -273 159 398
Employed 111 71 653
Unemployed -383 88 -254
Dec Nov Oct
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 11.2 11.4 11.5
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 2,785 2,822 2,904
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Dec.:
Nonfarm payrolls +240,000
Private payrolls: +230,000
Factory payrolls: +15,000
Jobless rate: 5.7 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.6 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all
personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed
part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor
force plus all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers
and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.