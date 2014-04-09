April 9 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Feb Jan Feb14/13 Inventories Total 0.5 0.8 4.7 Durable Goods 0.7 0.8 5.9

Automotive 0.5 2.9 8.0

Prof'l equip 1.4 -0.1 5.1

Computer equip. 2.2 -0.8 5.6

Machinery 1.4 1.6 12.2 Nondurable Goods 0.1 0.8 2.9

Petroleum -2.6 -0.6 -12.4

Feb Jan Feb14/13 Sales Total 0.7 -1.8 3.1 Durable Goods 0.1 -0.9 2.9

Automotive 0.3 -1.9 3.2

Prof'l equip 0.2 -1.4 0.7

Computer equip. -2.7 0.2 -1.1

Machinery 1.8 0.2 11.9 Nondurable Goods 1.2 -2.6 3.3

Petroleum 4.0 -5.2 6.7 (Billions of dlrs) Feb Jan Feb'13 Inventories Total 518.26 515.76 494.90 Durable Goods 319.03 316.70 301.24

Automotive 52.13 51.87 48.25 Nondurables 199.23 199.06 193.66 (Billions of dlrs) Feb Jan Feb'13 Sales Total 436.05 433.06 422.96 Durable Goods 199.57 199.35 193.94

Automotive 32.90 32.81 31.89 Nondurables 236.48 233.71 229.01 Stock-to_sales ratio Feb Jan Feb'13

1.19 1.19 1.17

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. wholesale inventories +0.5 pct

U.S. Feb. wholesale sales +1.0 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

On March 31 the department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. wholesale inventories and sales through Jan. 2014, resulting in changes to previously published data.

January wholesale inventories were revised to a 0.7 percent rise from a previously reported 0.6 percent increase. January sales were also revised to down 1.8 percent from a 1.9 percent decrease.

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.