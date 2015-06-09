June 9 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) April March (Prev) April15/14 Inventories Total 0.4 0.2 0.1 4.5 Durable Goods 0.1 0.5 0.5 6.6

Automotive 1.8 0.4 0.2 13.2

Prof'l equip -2.1 0.7 0.9 4.3

Computer equip. -3.1 1.4 1.7 1.6

Machinery 0.7 0.4 0.4 6.8 Nondurable Goods 0.8 -0.3 -0.4 1.1

Petroleum 2.3 -3.0 -4.3 -20.7

April March (Prev) April15/14 Sales Total 1.6 -0.3 -0.2 -3.3 Durable Goods 1.2 0.9 1.3 2.4

Automotive 3.2 1.5 2.5 8.1

Prof'l equip -0.2 0.3 0.5 -0.4

Computer equip. 1.1 -0.5 -0.2 -3.1

Machinery 0.3 2.3 2.4 -0.3 Nondurable Goods 2.0 -1.4 -1.5 -8.2

Petroleum 4.9 -4.8 -5.1 -37.3 (Billions of dlrs) April March (Prev) April'14 Inventories Total 576.89 574.66 574.50 552.13 Durable Goods 358.09 357.67 357.72 335.81

Automotive 60.90 59.83 59.72 53.82 Nondurables 218.80 216.99 216.78 216.32 (Billions of dlrs) April March (Prev) April'14 Sales Total 448.25 441.02 441.60 463.65 Durable Goods 217.81 215.13 215.97 212.71

Automotive 36.80 35.65 36.00 34.06 Nondurables 230.45 225.89 225.63 250.94 Stock-to_sales ratio April March (Prev) April'14

1.29 1.30 1.30 1.19

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. April wholesale inventories +0.2 pct

U.S. April wholesale sales +0.5 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.