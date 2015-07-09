US STOCKS-Wall St modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
* Indexes up: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
July 9 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
07/04/15 297,000 279,500 N/A N/A
06/27/15 282,000-R 275,000-R 2,334,000 1.7
06/20/15 271,000 273,750 2,265,000-R 1.7
06/13/15 268,000 277,000 2,249,000 1.7
06/06/15 279,000 278,750 2,225,000 1.7
05/30/15 277,000 275,000 2,272,000 1.7
05/23/15 284,000 272,000 2,204,000 1.7
05/16/15 275,000 266,500 2,226,000 1.7
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: June 27 form 281,000
Four-Week Average: June 27 from 274,750
Continued Claims: June 20 from 2,264,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 275,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.248 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 303,892 JULY 4 WEEK FROM 274,646 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,145,271 JUNE 27 WEEK FROM 2,106,076 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
