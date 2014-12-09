Dec 9 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct14/13 Inventories Total 0.4 0.4 0.3 6.8 Durable Goods unch 0.7 0.8 8.5

Automotive -1.4 0.7 1.2 7.9

Prof'l equip -0.7 1.0 1.7 10.1

Computer equip. -3.6 1.7 3.4 14.3

Machinery 0.4 0.5 0.5 10.2 Nondurable Goods 1.2 unch -0.6 4.2

Petroleum -1.9 -5.6 -5.3 -17.0

Oct Sept (Prev) Oct14/13 Sales Total 0.2 unch 0.2 4.3 Durable Goods 0.8 0.5 0.5 6.0

Automotive -1.1 1.4 1.4 5.0

Prof'l equip 1.5 0.7 0.1 6.3

Computer equip. 1.5 0.1 -0.1 2.9

Machinery 1.1 -1.1 -0.7 7.2 Nondurable Goods -0.3 -0.4 -0.1 2.8

Petroleum -5.8 -2.8 -1.7 -8.7 (Billions of dlrs) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'13 Inventories Total 541.99 539.72 538.83 507.46 Durable Goods 335.52 335.64 336.04 309.31

Automotive 54.87 55.64 55.91 50.87 Nondurables 206.47 204.08 202.80 198.15 (Billions of dlrs) Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'13 Sales Total 454.59 453.66 454.30 436.00 Durable Goods 213.49 211.85 211.80 201.38

Automotive 34.89 35.26 35.28 33.21 Nondurables 241.10 241.81 242.50 234.62 Stock-to_sales ratio Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'13

1.19 1.19 1.19 1.16

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. wholesale inventories +0.2 pct

U.S. Oct. wholesale sales +0.1 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.