Jan 10 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 74 241 203 200 200

Jobless Rate (Pct) 6.7 7.0 7.0 7.2 7.3

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.4 34.5 34.5 34.4 34.4

Manufacturing Hours 41.0 41.0 41.0 40.9 40.9

Overtime Hours 3.5 3.4 3.5 3.4 3.4

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.17 24.15 24.15 24.11 24.11

Pct change 0.1 0.2

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.6 33.7 33.7 33.6 33.6

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.35 20.32 20.31 20.27 20.28

Pct change 0.1 0.2

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)

Total Private 87 226 196 217 214

Goods-Producing -3 51 44 30 31

Construction -16 19 17 8 12

Manufacturing 9 31 27 17 16

Service-Providing 90 175 152 187 183

Wholesale Trade 15.4 9.8 6.8 -5.8 -8.1

Retail 55.3 21.9 22.3 55.3 45.8

Transp/warehousing -0.6 34.9 30.5 0.7 3.1

Information -12 1 -1 2 4

Financial activities 4 1 -3 9 7

Professional/business 19 41 35 52 48

Temporary help svs 40.4 12.8 16.4 13.0 9.1

Leisure/hospitality 9 20 17 45 49

Government -13 15 7 -17 -14

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Dec Nov Oct

Total Private (pct change) -0.2 0.5

Manufacturing (pct change) UNCH 0.6

Total Private (index) 99.1 99.3 98.8

Manufacturing (index) 88.7 88.7 88.2

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Dec Nov Oct Workforce -347 659 -848 Employed 143 958 -785 Unemployed -490 -299 -63

Dec Nov Oct U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 13.1 13.1 13.7

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 3,878 4,044 4,047

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Dec:

Nonfarm payrolls +196,000

Private payrolls: +195,000

Factory payrolls: +15,000

Jobless rate: 7.0 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.