April 10 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S.
import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
March Feb (Prev) March14/13
ALL IMPORTS 0.6 0.9 0.9 -0.6
Petroleum 0.1 4.7 4.4 -2.4
Nonpetroleum 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.1
Food, Feed, Drink 3.7 -0.7 -0.7 4.9
Industrial Supplies 0.9 3.2 3.1 -1.4
Capital Goods 0.1 -0.3 -0.2 -0.6
Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.1 unch -1.6
Consumer Goods ExAutos unch 0.1 unch 0.4
March Feb (Prev) March14/13
ALL EXPORTS 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.2
Agricultural 2.7 1.4 1.7 -1.6
Non-Agricultural 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.4
Food, Feed, Drink 2.7 1.2 1.4 -2.1
Industrial Supplies 1.2 1.7 1.6 0.9
Capital Goods 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.5
Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.1 -0.2 0.1
Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.3 -0.4 -0.3 -0.9
The department reported March price indices (2000 base year
equals 100) of 140.4 for imports and 134.7 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. March import prices +0.2 pct
U.S. March export prices +0.2 pct
