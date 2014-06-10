DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
June 10 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) April March (Prev) April14/13 Inventories Total 1.1 1.1 1.1 6.7 Durable Goods 0.9 0.7 0.7 6.6
Automotive 0.3 2.1 1.9 7.3
Prof'l equip 0.4 1.1 1.2 4.9
Computer equip. 3.0 2.2 1.6 3.5
Machinery 0.4 0.3 0.5 11.7 Nondurable Goods 1.4 1.6 1.7 6.8
Petroleum 0.4 2.5 3.3 -3.3
April March (Prev) April14/13 Sales Total 1.3 1.6 1.4 7.8 Durable Goods 1.7 1.6 1.4 6.0
Automotive 2.9 1.0 unch 5.1
Prof'l equip 2.4 1.5 1.2 6.7
Computer equip. 3.4 4.2 3.7 9.3
Machinery 1.7 1.0 0.8 10.9 Nondurable Goods 1.0 1.7 1.5 9.4
Petroleum -0.1 -1.0 -0.2 14.6 (Billions of dlrs) April March (Prev) April'13 Inventories Total 530.59 525.01 525.16 497.31 Durable Goods 324.31 321.53 321.59 304.21
Automotive 53.58 53.42 53.32 49.91 Nondurables 206.28 203.48 203.57 193.10 (Billions of dlrs) April March (Prev) April'13 Sales Total 450.19 444.31 443.36 417.57 Durable Goods 206.22 202.84 202.40 194.58
Automotive 34.01 33.06 32.73 32.37 Nondurables 243.97 241.47 240.96 223.00 Stock-to_sales ratio April March (Prev) April'13
1.18 1.18 1.18 1.19 FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. April wholesale inventories +0.5 pct
U.S. April wholesale sales +0.8 pct
NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:
The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON, April 19 Massive changes to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau - or the financial reform law that established it - could hurt U.S. mortgage borrowers who use the agency to fight erroneous charges and foreclosures, according to Trulia, an online real estate marketplace.