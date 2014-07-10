BoE's Libor alternative SONIA backed as benchmark by dealers
LONDON, April 28 Major dealers have backed the broader use of a Bank of England interest rate benchmark as an alternative to Libor, a rate that was tarnished by a rigging scandal.
July 10 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
07/05/14 304,000 311,500 N/A N/A
06/28/14 315,000 315,000 2,584,000 2.0
06/21/14 313,000 314,500 2,574,000-R 2.0
06/14/14 314,000 312,250 2,568,000 2.0
06/07/14 318,000 315,500 2,559,000 1.9
05/31/14 313,000 310,500 2,615,000 2.0
05/24/14 304,000 312,500 2,603,000 2.0
05/17/14 327,000 322,750 2,623,000 2.0
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: June 21 from 2,579,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 315,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.567 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 322,248 JULY 5 WEEK FROM 305,706 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,393,005 JUNE 28 WEEK FROM 2,411,632 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
PARIS, April 28 UK hedge fund TCI Fund Management renewed pressure on France's Safran to drop plans to buy Zodiac Aerospace after the aircraft seats maker issued the second profit warning in as many months and posted a first-half operating loss.