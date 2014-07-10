July 10 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) May April (Prev) May14/13 Inventories Total 0.5 1.0 1.1 7.9 Durable Goods 1.0 0.9 0.9 8.5

Automotive 1.9 0.9 0.3 10.4

Prof'l equip 0.3 0.2 0.4 7.1

Computer equip. -1.9 2.4 3.0 6.5

Machinery 1.1 0.4 0.4 13.5 Nondurable Goods -0.3 1.0 1.4 6.9

Petroleum 2.0 0.6 0.4 -0.8

May April (Prev) May14/13 Sales Total 0.7 1.3 1.3 6.6 Durable Goods 0.2 1.6 1.7 5.9

Automotive 1.1 3.1 2.9 4.0

Prof'l equip -0.9 2.7 2.4 5.5

Computer equip. -1.6 3.5 3.4 5.5

Machinery 1.0 1.6 1.7 12.0 Nondurable Goods 1.1 1.1 1.0 7.2

Petroleum unch -0.5 -0.1 12.3 (Billions of dlrs) May April (Prev) May'13 Inventories Total 532.69 530.06 530.59 493.90 Durable Goods 327.86 324.55 324.31 302.22

Automotive 54.91 53.89 53.58 49.75 Nondurables 204.84 205.52 206.28 191.67 (Billions of dlrs) May April (Prev) May'13 Sales Total 453.15 450.17 450.19 425.22 Durable Goods 206.49 206.15 206.22 195.05

Automotive 34.46 34.09 34.01 33.13 Nondurables 246.66 244.02 243.97 230.16 Stock-to_sales ratio May April (Prev) May'13

1.18 1.18 1.18 1.16

U.S. May wholesale inventories +0.6 pct

U.S. May wholesale sales +0.7 pct

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.