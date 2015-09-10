Sept 10 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
09/05/15 275,000 275,750 N/A
N/A
08/29/15 281,000-R 275,250-R 2,260,000
1.7
08/22/15 270,000 272,250 2,259,000-R
1.7
08/15/15 277,000 271,500 2,266,000
1.7
08/08/15 273,000 266,000 2,256,000
1.7
08/01/15 269,000 268,000 2,278,000
1.7
07/25/15 267,000 274,750 2,258,000
1.7
07/18/15 255,000 278,500 2,270,000
1.7
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Aug. 29 from 282,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 29 from 275,500
Continued Claims: Aug. 22 from 2,257,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 275,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.250 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 231,972 SEPT 5
WEEK FROM 230,079 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,059,145 AUG 29 WEEK
FROM 2,108,098 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available