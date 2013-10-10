Oct 10 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

10/05/13 374,000 325,000 N/A N/A

09/28/13 308,000 305,000 2,905,000 2.2

09/21/13 307,000 308,750 2,921,000-R 2.2-R

09/14/13 311,000 315,250 2,821,000 2.2

09/07/13 294,000 321,750 2,788,000 2.1

08/31/13 323,000 328,750 2,815,000 2.2

08/24/13 333,000 331,750 2,944,000 2.3

08/17/13 337,000 330,500 2,994,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: Sept. 21 from 2,925,000

Insured unemployment rate: Sept. 21 from 2.3 percent

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states and one territory reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 28, the latest period for which data are available:

Puerto Rico 1,105

Oregon 1,104

California 1,045

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said five states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 28, the latest period for which data are available:

Michigan -2,061

New York -1,694

Florida -1,349

Texas -1,255

Alabama -1,008

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 310,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.900 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 336,849 OCT 5 WEEK FROM 252,233 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,478,333 SEPT 28 WEEK FROM 2,514,553 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available