Oct 10 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S.
import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
Sept Aug (Prev) Sept14/13
ALL IMPORTS -0.5 -0.6 -0.9 -0.9
Petroleum -2.0 -2.8 -4.4 -6.6
Nonpetroleum -0.2 unch -0.1 0.7
Food, Feed, Drink 0.2 0.6 0.6 2.9
Industrial Supplies -1.4 -1.9 -2.8 -3.3
Capital Goods unch unch unch 0.2
Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.7
Consumer Goods ExAutos unch unch unch 0.9
Sept Aug (Prev) Sept14/13
ALL EXPORTS -0.2 -0.5 -0.5 -0.2
Agricultural -0.9 -3.0 -2.8 -2.9
Non-Agricultural -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 unch
Food, Feed, Drink -0.9 -2.7 -2.7 -1.7
Industrial Supplies -0.5 -0.8 -0.8 -1.5
Capital Goods 0.1 unch 0.1 0.8
Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 0.5
Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.2 unch unch 0.6
The department reported Sept price indices (2000 base year
equals 100) of 138.6 for imports and 132.1 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Sept. import prices -0.7 pct
U.S. Sept. export prices -0.1 pct
