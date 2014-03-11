EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen as Trump uncertainty lingers

(Updates table, first paragraph) SAO PAULO, Jan 23 Latin American currencies strengthened on Monday as the dollar fell to a seven-week low over investor concerns about protectionist pledges by U.S. President Donald Trump. The Mexican peso led gains, strengthening as much as 1.5 percent to a two-week high before paring back advances to close at 21.36 per greenback. The peso's gains came after Trump refrained from taking initial actions on Monday that would disrupt trad