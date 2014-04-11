US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors eye French election
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss
April 11 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:
Mar Feb Jan
Mar'14/13 Final demand 0.5 -0.1 0.2
1.4
Exfood/energy 0.6 -0.2 0.2
1.4
Exfood/energy/trade 0.3 0.1 0.1
N/A
Final demand goods unch 0.4 0.4
1.1
Foods 1.1 0.6 1.0
0.8
Energy -1.2 0.5 0.3
1.0
Exfood/energy 0.1 0.2 0.4
1.2
Final demand services 0.7 -0.3 0.1
1.6
Trade 1.4 -1.0 0.1
0.9
Transportation/warehousing 0.5 -0.2 -1.1
1.0
Extrade/transportation/warehousing 0.4 0.1 0.1
1.9
Final demand construction unch 0.1 0.6
3.2
Personal consumption 0.6 -0.2 0.3
1.6
Goods unch 0.4 0.7
1.9
Services 0.8 -0.3 unch
1.5
Finished goods -0.1 0.4 0.6
1.7
Exfood/energy 0.1 0.1 0.5
1.7
Private capital equipment unch 0.1 0.2
1.2 Intermediate demand
Processed goods -0.2 0.7 0.6
0.7
Exfood/energy -0.2 0.6 0.3
0.3
Unprocessed goods -0.1 5.7 0.9
5.8
Exfood/energy 0.5 -0.7 1.4
-3.7
Services 0.4 0.2 unch
1.6
Construction 0.1 0.2 0.1
1.3 Selected components, final demand goods
Residential natgas 6.3 4.6 4.2 19.8
Gasoline -2.4 -1.1 -1.3 -4.5
Heating oil -1.0 -3.9 2.3 0.4
Pharmaceutical preparations 1.2 0.9 2.7 7.0
Passenger cars 0.2 -0.2 0.5 0.2
Light trucks -0.4 0.1 0.1 1.7
Cigarettes(1) unch unch unch 4.7
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. March PPI, final demand +0.1 pct
U.S. March year-over-year PPI, final demand +1.1 pct
U.S. March PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.2 pct
U.S. March year-over-year core PPI, final demand +1.1 pct
NOTES:
Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available
(1) Not seasonally adjusted
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss
By Mitra Taj and Miguel Gutierrez MEXICO CITY, April 21 Mexico's peso slipped in morning trade on Friday amid global jitters over the French election, putting it on track to post its worst weekly loss since the start of the year. Markets braced for the first round of the French presidential election this weekend, when far-right candidate Marie Le Pen or her far-left rival could move on to a run-off. In Mexico, Latin America's No.2 economy, the stock index also eased