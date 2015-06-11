June 11 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data
on U.S. business inventories and sales.
PCT CHANGES:
INVENTORIES April March (Prev) April'15/14
Total Business 0.4 0.1 0.1 2.6
Manufacturers 0.1 -0.1 -0.2 0.1
Retailers 0.8 0.3 0.3 3.8
Autos/parts 1.2 0.7 0.6 5.9
Wholesalers 0.4 0.2 0.1 4.5
SALES April March (Prev) April'15/14
Total Business 0.6 0.6 0.4 -2.3
Manufacturers UNCH 0.5 0.5 -3.6
Retailers 0.1 1.6 1.2 0.6
Autos/parts 0.7 3.5 2.9 6.2
Wholesalers 1.6 -0.3 -0.2 -3.3
BLNS OF DLRS:
INVENTORIES April March (Prev) April'14
Total Business 1,793.2 1,785.9 1,786.2 1,747.3
Manufacturers 649.0 648.4 649.1 648.4
Retailers 567.3 562.8 562.6 546.8
Autos/parts 188.6 186.3 186.1 178.1
Wholesalers 576.9 574.7 574.5 552.1
SALES April March (Prev) April'14
Total Business 1,318.8 1,311.1 1,309.7 1,350.2
Manufacturers 482.4 482.4 482.2 500.7
Retailers 388.2 387.7 385.9 385.9
Autos/parts 91.2 90.6 90.1 85.8
Wholesalers 448.3 441.0 441.6 463.7
Inventory-to- April March (Prev) April'14
Sales Ratio 1.36 1.36 1.36 1.29
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. April business inventories +0.2 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would
take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.