July 11 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

07/06/13 360,000 351,750 N/A N/A

06/29/13 344,000 -R 345,750 -R 2,977,000 2.3

06/22/13 348,000 346,250 2,953,000 -R 2.3

06/15/13 355,000 348,500 2,987,000 2.3

06/08/13 336,000 345,750 2,966,000 2.3

06/01/13 346,000 352,500 2,991,000 2.3

05/25/13 357,000 348,000 2,971,000 2.3

05/18/13 344,000 340,500 3,002,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: June 29 from 343,000

Four-Week Average: June 29 from 345,500

Continued Claims: June 22 from 2,933,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said six states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended June 29, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

New Jersey 6,068

New York 2,824

Connecticut 2,802

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said seven states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended June 29, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California -9,323

Florida -3,245

Pennsylvania -2,628

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 340,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.950 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 384,829 JULY 6 WEEK FROM 335,051 PRIOR WEEK