Dec 11 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S.
import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
Nov Oct (Prev) Nov14/13
ALL IMPORTS -1.5 -1.2 -1.3 -2.3
Petroleum -6.9 -6.4 -6.9 -12.3
Nonpetroleum -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.1
Food, Feed, Drink -0.4 1.1 1.4 3.5
Industrial Supplies -4.2 -3.8 -4.1 -7.2
Capital Goods -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.4
Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 -0.2 unch -1.0
Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 0.6
Nov Oct (Prev) Nov14/13
ALL EXPORTS -1.0 -0.9 -1.0 -1.9
Agricultural 0.5 -2.1 -2.1 -3.8
Non-Agricultural -1.2 -0.8 -0.9 -1.7
Food, Feed, Drink 0.5 -2.1 -2.1 -2.7
Industrial Supplies -3.1 -1.9 -1.9 -5.4
Capital Goods -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 0.4
Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.2 0.2 0.5
Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 -0.3 -0.3 -0.3
The department reported Nov price indices (2000 base year
equals 100) of 134.6 for imports and 129.3 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Nov. import prices -1.8 pct
U.S. Nov. export prices -0.5 pct
