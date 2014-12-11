Dec 11 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
12/06/14 294,000 299,250 N/A
N/A
11/29/14 297,000 299,000 2,514,000
1.9
11/22/14 314,000 294,250 2,372,000-R
1.8
11/15/14 292,000 287,750 2,323,000
1.8
11/08/14 293,000 285,750 2,333,000
1.8
11/01/14 278,000 279,000 2,403,000
1.8
10/25/14 288,000 281,250 2,356,000
1.8
10/18/14 284,000 281,250 2,387,000
1.8
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: Nov. 22 from 2,362,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 295,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.350 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 388,258 DEC 6
WEEK FROM 294,424 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,509,255 NOV 29 WEEK
FROM 2,101,955 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available