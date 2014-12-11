(Refiles with English-language headline) Dec 11 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'14/13 Total Business 0.2 0.3 0.3 4.8 Manufacturers 0.1 0.2 0.2 3.5 Retailers 0.2 0.2 0.3 4.3 Autos/parts UNCH 0.3 0.4 6.8 Wholesalers 0.4 0.4 0.3 6.8 SALES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'14/13 Total Business -0.1 UNCH UNCH 3.4 Manufacturers -0.8 0.1 0.1 2.2 Retailers 0.4 -0.2 -0.4 4.1 Autos/parts 0.8 -0.7 -1.2 8.7 Wholesalers 0.2 UNCH 0.2 4.3 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'13 Total Business 1,760.4 1,756.6 1,756.1 1,680.2 Manufacturers 655.6 655.1 655.2 633.2 Retailers 562.8 561.8 562.1 539.5 Autos/parts 187.5 187.6 187.9 175.5 Wholesalers 542.0 539.7 538.8 507.5 SALES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'13 Total Business 1,350.9 1,352.2 1,352.5 1,306.0 Manufacturers 499.2 503.0 503.4 488.7 Retailers 397.0 395.5 394.8 381.3 Autos/parts 90.4 89.6 89.2 83.2 Wholesalers 454.6 453.7 454.3 436.0 Inventory-to- Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'13 Sales Ratio 1.30 1.30 1.30 1.29 FORECAST: Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast: U.S. Oct. business inventories +0.2 pct HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES: The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.