March 12 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S.
import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
Feb Jan (Prev) Feb'15/14
ALL IMPORTS 0.4 -3.1 -2.8 -9.4
Petroleum 8.1 -20.6 -17.7 -43.2
Nonpetroleum -0.4 -0.6 -0.7 -1.8
Food, Feed, Drink -0.2 -1.6 -2.2 1.8
Industrial Supplies 2.1 -10.2 -9.1 -27.5
Capital Goods -0.4 -0.3 -0.4 -1.0
Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.2 -0.7 -0.5 -1.3
Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.3 -0.4 -0.3 -0.3
ALL EXPORTS -0.1 -1.9 -2.0 -5.9
Agricultural -2.0 -1.2 -1.2 -9.5
Non-Agricultural 0.2 -2.0 -2.1 -5.5
Food, Feed, Drink -2.1 -1.7 -1.6 -8.6
Industrial Supplies 0.6 -5.3 -5.7 -15.3
Capital Goods 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.8
Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.3 -0.1 -0.1 0.1
Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.5 -0.7 -0.8 -1.4
The department reported February price indices (2000 base
year equals 100) of 126.7 for imports and 125.8 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Feb. import prices +0.2 pct
U.S. Feb. export prices -0.2 pct
