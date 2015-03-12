March 12 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
03/07/15 289,000 302,250 N/A
N/A
02/28/15 325,000-R 306,000-R 2,418,000
1.8
02/21/15 313,000 294,500 2,423,000-R
1.8
02/14/15 282,000 283,000 2,404,000
1.8
02/07/15 304,000 289,750 2,422,000
1.8
01/31/15 279,000 293,000 2,367,000
1.8
01/24/15 267,000 299,250 2,406,000
1.8
01/17/15 309,000 307,000 2,394,000
1.8
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Feb. 28 from 320,000
Four-Week Average: Feb. 28 from 304,750
Continued Claims: Feb. 21 from 2,421,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 305,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.400 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 277,179 MARCH 7
WEEK FROM 315,566 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,793,289 FEB 28 WEEK
FROM 2,835,369 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available