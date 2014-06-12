(TXT}
June 12 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S.
import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
May April (Prev) May14/13
ALL IMPORTS 0.1 -0.5 -0.4 0.4
Petroleum 1.1 -1.2 -0.7 3.0
Nonpetroleum -0.1 -0.4 -0.2 -0.2
Food, Feed, Drink -0.8 -0.8 -0.7 2.9
Industrial Supplies 0.3 -1.6 -1.0 0.9
Capital Goods 0.2 -0.1 0.1 -0.3
Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.2 0.2 -0.7
Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.7
May April (Prev) May14/13
ALL EXPORTS 0.1 -1.0 -1.0 0.5
Agricultural 0.5 1.5 1.4 1.6
Non-Agricultural 0.1 -1.4 -1.2 0.5
Food, Feed, Drink 0.5 1.9 1.7 1.8
Industrial Supplies -0.1 -3.8 -3.4 0.2
Capital Goods 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.8
Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.4 0.3 0.4
Consumer Goods ExAutos unch 0.3 0.3 -0.2
The department reported May price indices (2000 base year
equals 100) of 139.9 for imports and 133.6 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. May import prices +0.2 pct
U.S. May export prices +0.1 pct
