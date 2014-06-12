June 12 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
06/07/14 317,000 315,250 N/A
N/A
05/31/14 313,000-R 310,500-R 2,614,000
2.0
05/24/14 304,000 312,500 2,603,000
2.0
05/17/14 327,000 322,750 2,623,000
2.0
05/10/14 298,000 323,500 2,648,000
2.0
05/03/14 321,000 325,250 2,666,000
2.0
04/26/14 345,000 320,250 2,676,000
2.0
04/19/14 330,000 317,000 2,761,000
2.1
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: May 31 from 312,000
Four-Week Average: May 31 from 310,250
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 310,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.598 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 312,129 JUNE 7
WEEK FROM 264,133 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,423,492 MAY 31 WEEK
FROM 2,394,378 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available