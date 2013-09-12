Sept 12 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

09/07/13 292,000 321,250 N/A N/A

08/31/13 323,000 328,750-R 2,871,000 2.2

08/24/13 333,000-R 331,750-R 2,944,000-R 2.3

08/17/13 337,000 330,500 2,994,000 2.3

08/10/13 322,000 332,500 3,003,000 2.3

08/03/13 335,000 336,000 2,970,000 2.3

07/27/13 328,000 341,750 3,023,000 2.3

07/20/13 345,000 345,750 2,951,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Aug. 24 from 332,000

Four-Week Average: Aug. 31 from 328,500; Aug. 24 from 331,500

Continued Claims: Aug. 24 from 2,951,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 31, the latest period for which data are available:

Oregon 1,085

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said four states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 31, the latest period for which data are available:

California -4,988

Nevada -2,125

New York -1,259

Georgia -1,085

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 330,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.960 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 228,399 SEPT 7 WEEK FROM 268,649 PRIOR WEEK