Sept 12 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
09/07/13 292,000 321,250 N/A
N/A
08/31/13 323,000 328,750-R 2,871,000
2.2
08/24/13 333,000-R 331,750-R 2,944,000-R
2.3
08/17/13 337,000 330,500 2,994,000
2.3
08/10/13 322,000 332,500 3,003,000
2.3
08/03/13 335,000 336,000 2,970,000
2.3
07/27/13 328,000 341,750 3,023,000
2.3
07/20/13 345,000 345,750 2,951,000
2.3
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Aug. 24 from 332,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 31 from 328,500; Aug. 24 from
331,500
Continued Claims: Aug. 24 from 2,951,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported an increase in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Aug. 31, the latest period for which data are available:
Oregon 1,085
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said four states reported a decrease in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Aug. 31, the latest period for which data are available:
California -4,988
Nevada -2,125
New York -1,259
Georgia -1,085
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 330,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.960 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 228,399 SEPT 7
WEEK FROM 268,649 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,569,200 AUG 31 WEEK
FROM 2,744,030 PRIOR WEEK