(TXT}

Sept 12 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Aug July (Prev) Aug13/12 ALL IMPORTS unch 0.1 0.2 -0.4 Petroleum 0.8 2.7 3.2 1.9 Nonpetroleum -0.2 -0.6 -0.5 -0.9 Food, Feed, Drink 0.3 0.6 0.2 2.8 Industrial Supplies unch 0.4 0.9 -0.5 Capital Goods -0.1 unch 0.1 -0.8 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 -0.4 -0.5 -1.0 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 unch

Aug July (Prev) Aug13/12 ALL EXPORTS -0.5 -0.1 -0.1 -1.1 Agricultural -4.3 -0.3 -0.3 -5.7 Non-Agricultural -0.1 -0.2 unch -0.6 Food, Feed, Drink -4.3 -0.4 -0.4 -6.9 Industrial Supplies 0.1 -0.6 -0.2 -1.9 Capital Goods -0.1 0.1 0.3 0.9 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 0.1 0.1 0.5 Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.6 unch 0.1 -1.5

The department reported Aug price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 138.9 for imports and 131.9 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Aug import prices +0.4 pct

U.S. Aug export prices +0.1 pct