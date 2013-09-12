(TXT}
Sept 12 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S.
import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
Aug July (Prev) Aug13/12
ALL IMPORTS unch 0.1 0.2 -0.4
Petroleum 0.8 2.7 3.2 1.9
Nonpetroleum -0.2 -0.6 -0.5 -0.9
Food, Feed, Drink 0.3 0.6 0.2 2.8
Industrial Supplies unch 0.4 0.9 -0.5
Capital Goods -0.1 unch 0.1 -0.8
Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 -0.4 -0.5 -1.0
Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 unch
Aug July (Prev) Aug13/12
ALL EXPORTS -0.5 -0.1 -0.1 -1.1
Agricultural -4.3 -0.3 -0.3 -5.7
Non-Agricultural -0.1 -0.2 unch -0.6
Food, Feed, Drink -4.3 -0.4 -0.4 -6.9
Industrial Supplies 0.1 -0.6 -0.2 -1.9
Capital Goods -0.1 0.1 0.3 0.9
Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 0.1 0.1 0.5
Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.6 unch 0.1 -1.5
The department reported Aug price indices (2000 base year
equals 100) of 138.9 for imports and 131.9 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Aug import prices +0.4 pct
U.S. Aug export prices +0.1 pct