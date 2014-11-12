Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
Nov 12 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept14/13 Inventories Total 0.3 0.6 0.7 7.4 Durable Goods 0.8 0.8 0.8 9.0
Automotive 1.2 0.8 0.6 13.4
Prof'l equip 1.7 2.3 2.1 8.9
Computer equip. 3.4 5.0 4.5 11.1
Machinery 0.5 0.7 0.9 10.5 Nondurable Goods -0.6 0.2 0.5 4.9
Petroleum -5.3 -0.2 0.5 -13.2
Sept Aug (Prev) Sept14/13 Sales Total 0.2 -0.8 -0.7 5.2 Durable Goods 0.5 0.0 0.1 5.4
Automotive 1.4 -1.4 -0.5 1.7
Prof'l equip 0.1 -0.8 -0.5 3.4
Computer equip. -0.1 -1.9 -1.7 2.7
Machinery -0.7 1.3 1.4 10.7 Nondurable Goods -0.1 -1.4 -1.3 5.1
Petroleum -1.7 -4.4 -4.2 1.3 (Billions of dlrs) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept'13 Inventories Total 538.83 537.45 538.01 501.50 Durable Goods 336.04 333.36 333.23 308.17
Automotive 55.91 55.25 55.14 49.30 Nondurables 202.80 204.09 204.78 193.33 (Billions of dlrs) Sept Aug (Prev) Sept'13 Sales Total 454.30 453.51 453.94 431.82 Durable Goods 211.80 210.77 210.91 200.99
Automotive 35.28 34.78 35.12 34.70 Nondurables 242.50 242.74 243.03 230.83 Stock-to_sales ratio Sept Aug (Prev) Sept'13
1.19 1.19 1.19 1.16
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Sept. wholesale inventories +0.2 pct
U.S. Sept. wholesale sales +0.1 pct
NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:
The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
April 28 A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co, three days after the lender reported accounting issues dating back to at least 2015.