Dec 12 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. retail sales. Percent Changes: Nov Oct Rev From Sep Aug Nov13/12 Retail Sales 0.7 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.2 4.7 Excluding Autos 0.4 0.5 0.2 0.4 0.0 3.5 Motor vehicles/parts 1.8 1.1 1.3 -1.1 1.0 10.2 Auto/other motor veh. 1.8 1.1 1.4 -1.2 1.1 10.9 Furniture/home furn 1.2 1.8 1.0 1.2 1.2 9.7 Electronics/appliances 1.1 2.6 1.4 1.8 1.2 6.8 Building/garden equip 1.8 -1.5 -1.9 0.0 -0.6 5.3 Food/beverage -0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.7 -0.1 2.6 Grocery stores -0.3 -0.1 0.1 0.8 -0.2 1.9 Health/personal care 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4 0.6 5.4 Gasoline stations -1.1 -0.4 -0.6 0.2 -0.5 -3.3 Clothing/accessories -0.2 2.6 1.4 -1.2 -0.4 4.1 Sporting goods/hobbies 0.1 1.6 1.6 1.3 -0.3 5.5 General merchandise 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.1 1.2 Department stores 0.3 0.7 0.5 -0.4 0.2 -2.6 Misc store retailers -1.3 0.4 -0.1 -1.2 2.0 2.6 Non-store retailers 2.2 0.8 0.4 0.7 -0.2 9.4 Food/drink services 1.3 1.4 1.0 0.6 0.2 5.2 Excluding autos/gas/bldg materials/food services 0.5 0.7 0.4 N/A N/A 4.3 Excluding autos/ gasoline 0.6 0.6 0.3 0.4 0.1 4.5 Billions of Dlrs: Nov Oct Rev From Sep Aug Nov12 Retail Sales 432.31 429.39 428.10 426.80 426.36 412.93 Excluding Autos 349.02 347.61 346.23 345.92 344.59 337.38 Motor vehicles/parts 83.29 81.78 81.87 80.88 81.76 75.55 Auto/other motor veh. 76.17 74.84 75.04 74.06 74.94 68.66 Furniture/home furn 8.90 8.79 8.69 8.64 8.54

8.11 Electronics/appliances 8.99 8.89 8.70 8.67 8.52

8.42 Building/garden equip 26.39 25.93 25.79 26.32 26.31 25.06 Food/beverage 54.56 54.59 54.69 54.66 54.28 53.18 Grocery stores 48.45 48.59 48.71 48.66 48.28 47.56 Health/personal care 24.31 24.31 24.33 24.19 23.85 23.07 Gasoline stations 44.75 45.27 45.17 45.45 45.36 46.28 Clothing/accessories 21.22 21.26 21.07 20.72 20.97 20.37 Sporting goods/hobbies 7.71 7.71 7.71 7.59 7.49

7.31 General merchandise 55.38 55.31 55.30 55.15 55.12 54.70 Department stores 14.56 14.51 14.46 14.42 14.47 14.95 Misc store retailers 10.53 10.67 10.61 10.62 10.75 10.26 Non-store retailers 39.01 38.17 37.85 37.86 37.61 35.67 Food/drink services 47.28 46.70 46.32 46.05 45.79 44.96 Excluding autos/gas/bldg materials/food services 237.72 236.65 n/a 234.92 N/A 227.97 Excluding autos/

gasoline 304.27 302.34 301.06 300.47 299.23 291.10

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Nov. retail sales +0.6 pct

U.S. Nov. retail sales ex-autos +0.2 pct

NOTES:

N/A - not available

Year-over-year percent changes for sales excluding autos/gas calculated by Reuters. All dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.

All percent changes for sales excluding autos/gasoline/building materials/food services and all dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.