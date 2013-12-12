(TXT}

Dec 12 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Nov Oct (Prev) Nov13/12 ALL IMPORTS -0.6 -0.6 -0.7 -1.5 Petroleum -3.5 -3.2 -3.6 -2.8 Nonpetroleum 0.1 0.1 0.1 -1.2 Food, Feed, Drink -0.6 0.6 0.7 3.1 Industrial Supplies -1.9 -1.9 -2.1 -3.6 Capital Goods 0.2 -0.1 unch -0.6 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.1 -0.1 -1.4 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.1 unch 0.1 -0.3

Nov Oct (Prev) Nov13/12 ALL EXPORTS 0.1 -0.6 -0.5 -1.6 Agricultural -0.2 -1.4 -1.5 -6.7 Non-Agricultural 0.1 -0.6 -0.4 -1.0 Food, Feed, Drink -0.1 -1.3 -1.3 -7.7 Industrial Supplies -0.1 -1.2 -0.8 -2.8 Capital Goods 0.2 -0.2 -0.2 0.7 Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.3 0.4 0.6 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.2 unch unch -1.6

The department reported Nov price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 138.1 for imports and 131.7 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Nov. import prices -0.6 pct

U.S. Nov. export prices -0.3 pct