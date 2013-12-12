Dec 12 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

12/07/13 368,000 328,750 N/A N/A

11/30/13 300,000-R 322,750-R 2,791,000 2.1

11/23/13 321,000 333,000 2,751,000-R 2.1

11/16/13 326,000 339,250 2,765,000 2.1

11/09/13 344,000 345,250 2,867,000 2.2

11/02/13 341,000 349,750 2,810,000 2.2

10/26/13 346,000 357,750 2,874,000 2.2

10/19/13 350,000 348,250 2,867,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Nov. 30 from 298,000

Four-Week Average: Nov. 30 from 322,250

Continued Claims: Nov. 23 from 2,744,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said five states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 30, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Wisconsin 4,420

Ohio 2,597

Kentucky 1,538

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 14 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 30, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California -19,920

Texas -7,284

Florida -5,400

Pennsylvania -5,145

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 320,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.750 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 461,422 DEC 7 WEEK FROM 315,181 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,961,497 NOV 30 WEEK FROM 2,486,641 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available