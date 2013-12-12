United Utilities sees lower FY revenue on accounting impact of JV
March 28 Water utility company United Utilities Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly lower due to the accounting impact of its Water Plus joint venture.
Dec 12 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'13/12 Total Business 0.7 0.6 0.6 3.6 Manufacturers 0.1 0.3 0.4 1.8 Retailers 0.8 1.0 0.9 6.1 Autos/parts 2.1 2.3 1.9 11.5 Wholesalers 1.4 0.5 0.4 3.3 SALES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'13/12 Total Business 0.5 0.3 0.2 3.9 Manufacturers 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.5 Retailers 0.5 UNCH UNCH 4.0 Autos/parts 1.1 -1.1 -1.2 10.2 Wholesalers 1.0 0.8 0.6 6.4 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'12 Total Business 1,691.1 1,679.4 1,679.1 1,632.4 Manufacturers 633.5 633.0 634.0 622.4 Retailers 543.6 539.3 538.8 512.5 Autos/parts 177.2 173.6 173.0 158.9 Wholesalers 514.1 507.0 506.3 497.5 SALES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'12 Total Business 1,307.3 1,300.8 1,299.9 1,258.6 Manufacturers 489.3 489.0 488.9 481.9 Retailers 382.7 380.7 380.5 367.8 Autos/parts 81.8 80.9 80.8 74.2 Wholesalers 435.3 431.0 430.5 409.0 Inventory-to- Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'12 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.29 1.29 1.30
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Oct. business inventories +0.3 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
TOKYO, March 28 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded from a more than six-week low on Tuesday as a rally in the yen paused and investors bought high-yield stocks before they went ex-dividend.