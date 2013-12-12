Dec 12 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'13/12 Total Business 0.7 0.6 0.6 3.6 Manufacturers 0.1 0.3 0.4 1.8 Retailers 0.8 1.0 0.9 6.1 Autos/parts 2.1 2.3 1.9 11.5 Wholesalers 1.4 0.5 0.4 3.3 SALES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'13/12 Total Business 0.5 0.3 0.2 3.9 Manufacturers 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.5 Retailers 0.5 UNCH UNCH 4.0 Autos/parts 1.1 -1.1 -1.2 10.2 Wholesalers 1.0 0.8 0.6 6.4 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'12 Total Business 1,691.1 1,679.4 1,679.1 1,632.4 Manufacturers 633.5 633.0 634.0 622.4 Retailers 543.6 539.3 538.8 512.5 Autos/parts 177.2 173.6 173.0 158.9 Wholesalers 514.1 507.0 506.3 497.5 SALES Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'12 Total Business 1,307.3 1,300.8 1,299.9 1,258.6 Manufacturers 489.3 489.0 488.9 481.9 Retailers 382.7 380.7 380.5 367.8 Autos/parts 81.8 80.9 80.8 74.2 Wholesalers 435.3 431.0 430.5 409.0 Inventory-to- Oct Sept (Prev) Oct'12 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.29 1.29 1.30

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. business inventories +0.3 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.