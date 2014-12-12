BRIEF-Fitch affirms BP at 'A', outlook stable
* Fitch affirms BP at 'A', outlook stable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:
Seasonally Adj Unadjusted
Nov Oct Sept Nov'14/13 Final demand -0.2 0.2 -0.1 1.4 Exfood/energy unch 0.4 unch 1.8 Exfood/energy/trade unch 0.1 -0.1 1.5 Final demand goods -0.7 -0.4 -0.2 0.4
Foods -0.2 1.0 -0.7 4.4
Energy -3.1 -3.0 -0.7 -5.9
Exfood/energy -0.1 -0.1 0.2 1.6 Final demand services 0.1 0.5 -0.1 1.9
Trade 0.1 1.5 unch 2.5
Transportation/warehousing -0.8 -0.1 -0.2 2.2
Extrade,transportation/warehousing 0.1 0.1 -0.1 1.4 Final demand construction unch 0.5 unch 2.2 Personal consumption -0.3 0.3 -0.2 1.7
Goods -0.9 -0.5 -0.3 1.1
Services unch 0.6 -0.2 1.9
Exfood/energy unch 0.5 -0.2 N/A
Exfood/energy/trade unch 0.1 -0.1 N/A Finished goods -0.7 -0.3 -0.2 1.1
Exfood/energy 0.1 0.1 0.2 2.0
Private capital equipment -0.1 0.1 0.1 1.1 Intermediate demand
Processed goods -1.0 -0.9 0.1 -0.3
Exfood/energy -0.5 -0.2 0.2 1.0
Unprocessed goods -1.3 -2.4 0.6 -1.6
Exfood/energy(Y) -1.6 -2.9 0.5 -3.5
Services 0.3 0.1 unch 1.5
Construction 0.3 0.2 0.2 2.6 Selected components, final demand goods
Residential natural gas -1.9 -0.8 1.1 2.9
Gasoline -6.3 -5.8 -2.6 -14.2
Heating oil -2.8 -7.1 2.9 -13.2
Pharmaceutical preparations 1.1 0.6 0.2 9.7
Passenger cars unch 1.0 -0.2 1.1
Light trucks -0.5 0.1 0.2 1.4
Cigarettes(1) 0.2 unch unch 6.3
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Nov. PPI, final demand -0.1 pct
U.S. Nov. PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.1 pct
U.S. Nov. year-over-year PPI, final demand +1.4 pct
U.S. Nov. year-over-year core PPI, final demand +1.8 pct
NOTES:
Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available
(1) Not seasonally adjusted
