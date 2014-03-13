(TXT}
March 13 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S.
import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
Feb Jan Feb14/13
ALL IMPORTS 0.9 0.4 -1.1
Petroleum 4.4 0.6 -2.6
Nonpetroleum 0.2 0.4 -0.6
Food, Feed, Drink -0.7 0.6 2.8
Industrial Supplies 3.1 0.7 -2.6
Capital Goods -0.2 0.1 -0.8
Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.2 -1.6
Consumer Goods ExAutos unch 0.8 0.2
Feb Jan Feb14/13
ALL EXPORTS 0.6 0.2 -1.3
Agricultural 1.7 -0.4 -6.0
Non-Agricultural 0.6 0.2 -0.7
Food, Feed, Drink 1.4 -0.5 -6.4
Industrial Supplies 1.6 0.3 -1.5
Capital Goods 0.2 0.2 0.2
Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.2 0.2 0.1
Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 -0.1 -1.3
The department reported Feb price indices (2000 base year
equals 100) of 139.7 for imports and 133.3 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Feb. import prices +0.4 pct
U.S. Feb. export prices +0.2 pct