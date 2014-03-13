March 13 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. business inventories and sales.
PCT CHANGES:
INVENTORIES Jan Dec Jan'14/13
Total Business 0.4 0.5 3.9
Manufacturers 0.2 0.5 2.0
Retailers 0.4 0.7 6.3
Autos/parts -0.1 1.0 11.4
Wholesalers 0.6 0.4 3.6
SALES Jan Dec Jan'14/13
Total Business -0.9 -0.1 2.5
Manufacturers -0.3 -0.3 1.6
Retailers -0.6 -0.2 2.0
Autos/parts -2.2 -2.1 3.3
Wholesalers -1.9 0.1 3.9
BLNS OF DLRS:
INVENTORIES Jan Dec Jan'13
Total Business 1,715.1 1,708.6 1,651.2
Manufacturers 637.7 636.5 625.1
Retailers 556.2 553.8 523.2
Autos/parts 182.5 182.8 163.8
Wholesalers 521.2 518.2 502.9
SALES Jan Dec Jan'13
Total Business 1,302.9 1,315.3 1,271.6
Manufacturers 490.7 492.3 483.0
Retailers 379.6 382.0 372.2
Autos/parts 79.7 81.5 77.2
Wholesalers 432.6 441.0 416.3
Inventory-to- Jan Dec Jan'13
Sales Ratio 1.32 1.30 1.30
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Jan business inventories +0.4 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would
take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.