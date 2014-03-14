March 14 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer
price index:
Seasonally Adj
Unadjusted
Feb Jan
Feb'14/13
Final demand -0.1 0.2 0.9
Exfood/energy -0.2 0.2 1.1
Exfood/energy/trade 0.1 0.1 N/A
Final demand goods 0.4 0.4 0.6
Foods 0.6 1.0 0.6
Energy 0.5 0.3 -1.3
Exfood/energy 0.2 0.4 1.2
Final demand services -0.3 0.1 1.0
Trade -1.0 0.1 -0.1
Transportation/warehousing -0.2 -1.1 0.4
Extrade/transport./warehousing 0.1 0.1 1.7
Final demand construction 0.1 0.6 3.2
Personal consumption -0.2 0.3 0.9
Goods 0.4 0.7 1.3
Services -0.3 unch 0.9
Finished goods 0.4 0.6 1.3
Exfood/energy 0.1 0.5 1.7
Private capital equipment 0.1 0.2 1.2
Intermediate demand/processed goods 0.7 0.6 unch
Exfood/energy 0.6 0.3 0.4
Intermediate demand/unprocessed goods 5.7 0.9 5.4
exfood/energy -0.7 1.4 -3.3
Services for intermediate demand 0.2 unch 1.2
Construction for intermediate demand 0.2 0.1 1.4
Selected components, final demand goods
Residential natgas 4.6 4.2 13.4
Gasoline -1.1 -1.3 -8.2
Heating oil -3.9 2.3 -4.3
Pharmaceutical preps 0.9 2.7 6.3
Passenger cars -0.2 0.5 0.1
Light trucks 0.1 0.1 2.0
Cigarettes unch unch 4.7
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Feb PPI final demand +0.2 pct
U.S. Feb PPI final demand exfood/energy +0.1 pct
U.S. Feb PPI final demand year/year +1.2 pct
U.S. Feb PPI final demand exfood/energy year/year +1.4 pct
NOTES:
Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has transitioned from a State
of Processing (SOP) to a Final Demand-Intermediate Demand
(FD-ID) system for determining producer prices effective with
the January 2014 Producer Price Index release. Unlike the SOP
system, where indexes were composed only of goods prices, the
FD-ID system includes services and construction prices.
Under the new system, the PPI finished goods category is
equivalent to the PPI finished goods category under the prior
methodology. Intermediate demand, processed goods is equivalent
to intermediate materials under the old methodology, while
Intermediate demand, unprocessed goods is equivalent to crude
materials under the old system.