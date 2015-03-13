RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds lose faith in OPEC: Kemp
LONDON, May 2 Hedge funds are losing faith that OPEC can accelerate the rebalancing of the oil market even if the group agrees to extend output cuts when it meets later this month.
March 13 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:
Seasonally Adj Unadjusted
Feb Jan Dec Feb'15/14 Final demand -0.5 -0.8 -0.2 -0.6 Exfood/energy -0.5 -0.1 0.3 1.0 Exfood/energy/trade unch -0.3 0.1 0.7 Final demand goods -0.4 -2.1 -1.1 -4.2
Foods -1.6 -1.1 -0.1 0.4
Energy unch -10.3 -6.2 -22.4
Exfood/energy -0.1 -0.2 0.1 0.4 Final demand services -0.5 -0.2 0.3 1.2
Trade -1.5 0.5 0.5 2.2
Transportation/warehousing -1.5 -0.8 -0.2 -0.6
Extrade,transportation/warehousing 0.3 -0.4 0.1 1.0 Final demand construction 0.1 0.4 unch 2.0 Personal consumption -0.4 -0.9 -0.2 -0.3
Goods -0.2 -2.9 -1.6 -4.8
Services -0.5 -0.1 0.3 1.4
Exfood/energy -0.4 unch 0.3 N/A
Exfood/energy/trade UNCH -0.2 0.2 N/A Finished goods -0.1 -2.1 -1.1 -3.4
Exfood/energy 0.1 0.2 0.3 1.5
Private capital equipment 0.1 0.1 0.2 1.0 Intermediate demand
Processed goods -0.6 -2.8 -1.6 -6.4
Exfood/energy -0.4 -1.3 -0.6 -2.1
Unprocessed goods -3.9 -9.4 -4.6 -25.0
Exfood/energy(Y) -5.2 -0.7 -0.4 -11.5
Services 0.1 -0.2 0.1 1.2
Construction 0.2 -0.5 unch 1.9 Selected components, final demand goods
Residential natural gas -2.1 -4.2 2.6 -9.2
Gasoline 1.5 -24.0 -13.5 -42.7
Heating oil 9.9 -19.6 -10.6 -39.6
Pharmaceutical preparations 0.2 1.0 0.5 7.1
Passenger cars -0.8 0.3 0.1 0.2
Light trucks 0.5 -0.7 0.4 0.3
Cigarettes(1) -0.1 unch 2.5 4.7
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Feb. PPI, final demand +0.3 pct
U.S. Feb. PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.1 pct
U.S. Feb. year-over-year PPI, final demand unchanged
U.S. Feb. year-over-year core PPI, final demand +1.6 pct
NOTES:
Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available
(1) Not seasonally adjusted
SINGAPORE, May 3 The dollar traded below a six-week high against the yen on Wednesday, as the market awaited the Federal Reserve's policy statement for hints on the U.S. interest rate outlook, while the kiwi rose on the back of higher dairy prices.