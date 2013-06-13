June 13 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import
and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
May Apr (Prev) May'13/12
ALL IMPORTS -0.6 -0.7 -0.5 -1.9
Petroleum -2.0 -2.8 -1.9 -6.2
Nonpetroleum -0.3 -0.1 -0.1 -0.5
Food, Feed, Drink 0.4 -0.5 -0.5 0.2
Industrial Supplies -1.7 -1.8 -1.3 -4.6
Capital Goods 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.5
Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.2 -0.3 -0.3 -0.2
Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.3 0.3 0.3 0.0
May Apr (Prev) May'13/12
ALL EXPORTS -0.5 -0.7 -0.7 -0.9
Agricultural 1.0 -2.3 -2.2 4.7
Non-Agricultural -0.7 -0.5 -0.5 -1.6
Food, Feed, Drink 0.8 -2.5 -2.4 4.5
Industrial Supplies -1.7 -1.0 -0.9 -4.1
Capital Goods -0.1 -0.1 -0.2 0.4
Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 0.0 unch 0.4
Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.0 -0.3 -0.3 -1.3
The department reported May price indexes (2000 base year
equals 100) of 139.3 for imports and 132.8 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. May import prices unchanged
U.S. May export prices unchanged