Nov 13 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
11/08/14 290,000 285,000 N/A
N/A
11/01/14 278,000 279,000 2,392,000
1.8
10/25/14 288,000 281,250 2,356,000-R
1.8
10/18/14 284,000 281,250 2,387,000-R
1.8
10/11/14 266,000 284,000 2,355,000
1.8
10/04/14 287,000 287,750 2,389,000
1.8
09/27/14 288,000 295,000 2,382,000
1.8
09/20/14 295,000 299,000 2,402,000
1.8
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: Oct. 25 from 2,348,000; Oct. 18 from
2,387,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 280,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.350 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 306,889 NOV 8
WEEK FROM 266,921 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,107,261 NOV 1 WEEK
FROM 2,045,437 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available