Jan 15 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price
index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):
Seasonally Adj Unadjusted
DEC Nov DEC13/12 Oct
Finished Goods 0.4 -0.1 1.2 -0.2
Less Food, Energy 0.3 0.1 1.4 0.2
Consumer Foods -0.6 unch 0.6 0.8
Energy Goods 1.6 -0.4 1.3 -1.5
Finished Goods Index(X) 196.1 195.9 N/A
Residential NatGas(W) 0.2 0.1 3.9 -0.6
Gasoline 2.2 -0.7 -1.0 -3.8
Heating Oil 6.4 -5.7 3.9 -1.0
Tobacco Products(X) 3.6 unch 4.7 unch
Passenger Cars 0.2 -0.8 -0.5 1.7
Capital Equipment 0.1 0.1 1.1 0.1
Pharmaceutical Preps 0.5 -0.1 5.1 0.3
Intermediate Goods 0.6 -0.5 unch -0.4
Less Food, Energy 0.2 -0.1 0.8 -0.1
Manufact Materials 0.2 -0.3 -0.1 -0.1
Construction Materials -0.1 unch 1.5 unch
Intermed.Energy Goods 1.9 -1.5 -1.3 -1.2
Crude Goods 2.4 -2.6 -2.2 -0.9
Less Food, Energy(Y) 0.6 1.4 -5.9 -0.5
Food/Feedstuffs -0.3 -0.3 -6.2 1.2
Nonfood Materials 4.1 -3.9 0.4 -2.1
Energy Materials(Z) 6.2 -6.6 4.4 -2.9
Petroleum(X) 7.1 -11.7 7.4 -4.2
W-1990=100
X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum
Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Dec. producer prices: +0.4 pct
U.S. Dec. year-over-year producer prices: +1.1 pct
U.S. Dec. producer prices ex-food/energy (core): +0.1 pct
U.S. Dec. year-over-year core producer prices: +1.3 pct