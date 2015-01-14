Jan 14 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'14/13 Total Business 0.2 0.2 0.2 4.4 Manufacturers 0.1 0.1 0.1 3.6 Retailers -0.3 UNCH 0.2 2.9 Autos/parts -1.2 -0.5 UNCH 3.4 Wholesalers 0.8 0.6 0.4 7.1 SALES Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'14/13 Total Business -0.2 -0.3 -0.1 2.2 Manufacturers -0.6 -0.9 -0.8 0.2 Retailers 0.4 0.2 0.4 4.5 Autos/parts 1.6 0.7 0.8 8.4 Wholesalers -0.3 UNCH 0.2 2.4 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'13 Total Business 1,763.6 1,760.3 1,760.4 1,688.9 Manufacturers 656.3 655.6 655.6 633.6 Retailers 560.1 561.8 562.8 544.5 Autos/parts 184.4 186.6 187.5 178.3 Wholesalers 547.2 542.9 542.0 510.8 SALES Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'13 Total Business 1,345.8 1,348.3 1,350.9 1,317.0 Manufacturers 495.7 498.5 499.2 494.8 Retailers 397.9 396.2 397.0 380.7 Autos/parts 91.7 90.3 90.4 84.6 Wholesalers 452.2 453.6 454.6 441.5 Inventory-to- Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'13 Sales Ratio 1.31 1.31 1.30 1.28

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.